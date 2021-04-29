IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market to Reach $206.62 Million by 2025

The rise in demand for energy-efficient motors with minimum operating cost propels the growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market accounted for $101.74 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $206.62 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is driven by increased demand for energy-efficient motors and rise in adoption of motors with the minimum operating cost. However, the constant challenges faced by domestic manufacturers to adapt to the mass production of IE4 PMS motors impede market growth. Nonetheless, rapid improvements in design methods to reduce carbon emissions would provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5258

Coolers segment to encounter the fastest growth rate through 2025

By application, the coolers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the rise in investments in wind power generation. However, the air compressors & vacuum pumps segment is expected to continue its dominance and occupy almost one-fifth of the overall shares by 2025.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue throughout the forecast period

Asia-Pacific contributed more than two-fifths of the overall market revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lions share throughout the forecast period, owing to increased utilization of the motors in packaging & plastic processing industries throughout the region. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025, on account of rising in industrial activities, the surge in electric vehicle penetration, and the emergence of manufacturing facilities from fast-growing economies.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5258

Torchbearers of the industry

The key players analyzed in the report include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.