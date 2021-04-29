Industrial IoT Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2018-2027| AT&T, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Omron Corporation, Remote Technologies, Robert Bosch

“The Global Industrial IoT Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of Industrial IoT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Industrial IoT market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Deployment Type, Organization, Application, End-Use, and geography. The global Industrial IoT market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industrial IoT market.

Internet of Things (IoT) has brought everything connected through internet. This connected network offers new opportunities to enhance operations across manufacturing, energy, agriculture, transportation and other infrastructure sectors of the economy. It also enables industrial machines and equipment to realize and precise for potential failures before they become any disaster. Along with that, it allows objects to operate autonomously while being monitored by any workforces from remote locations.

Industrial IoT Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Industrial IoT Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Leading Industrial IoT Market Players:

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Google, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Omron Corporation

Remote Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

As leading companies in Industrial IoT market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

