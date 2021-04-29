Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Size, Share and Industry Outlook 2020

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market is expected to garner $8.3 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. The intelligent lighting control system is an automated technology, which comprises multiple lighting fixtures connected in a network, to control lighting. Intelligent lighting control systems improve energy efficiency, performance and customer value.

The intelligent lighting controls comprise different components that include sensors, ballasts & LED drivers, dimmers & switch actuators, microcontrollers, transmitters & receivers, and intelligent luminaries. Ballasts & LED drives segment is forecast to garner the highest revenue though out the analysis period. Intelligent luminaries segment would grow rapidly, registering a prominent CAGR during the forecast period owing to ongoing research and low priced product launches for integrated luminaries.

Top Factors Impacting Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market

Increasing Electricity Prices

The spiraling electricity prices globally have increased the operating budget for building owners. The commercial buildings are major end users for intelligent lighting controls market. The prices for raw materials, such as coal and oil prices for generating electricity are increasing. To substantiate such price increment, providers regularly hike up the prices of electricity and it is expected that during the forecast period the electricity prices would rise significantly. The intelligent lighting controls provide economical usage of electricity and further reduce the energy consumption in lighting. Thus, to minimize the impact of fluctuating electricity prices, these controls would continue to witness increasing demand.

Based on the connectivity type, the intelligent lighting controls market is segmented into wired and wireless type lighting controls. Wired type lighting was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2014 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period (2015-2020). Wireless connectivity type is forecast to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to various features such as improved flexibility, better scalability, and ease-of-use. The advent of new wireless & wired technologies, such as ZigBee and BACnet, would foster the growth of the market.

In 2014, European region was the leading revenue contributor in the world intelligent lighting controls market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, owing to stringent government regulations on energy management. The Asia-Pacific region would emerge as the largest market from 2017 onwards, owing to rising electricity costs and increasing awareness of energy and electricity demand management.

Key Findings of the Study

The growth of world intelligent lighting controls market would be supplemented by the increasing demand from the retail, industries and public sectors

Commercial buildings are the highest revenue-generating segment of the world intelligent lighting controls market

Wireless intelligent lighting controls systems are expected to witness increased adoption during the forecast period owing to the introduction of new technologies such as ZigBee and EnOcean

Asia Pacific region would provide lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the intelligent lighting controls market owing to increasing demand from retail and industrial sectors for energy management

The report highlights the competitive environment of the world intelligent lighting controls market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the major organic and inorganic strategies adopted by key market players. Several companies have adopted product launches and expansions as their key strategies to improve their market foothold and expand their product portfolio. The key companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Legrand Group, Digital Lumens, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG and Lutron Electronics Co, Inc.

