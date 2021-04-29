Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Growth Demand, Development and Future Scope 2025: Accenture , Climate , Deepfield Robotics , Farmers Edge , Flux Farm, IBM

The principles of quantum phenomena and integration of quantum particles into the quantum devices are the major components that allows quantum computing to function. Unlike classical computers, quantum computing system uses quantum chips, which is made of several quantum bits (qubits) to process the data. Also, the higher the number of qubits used in a single quantum chip, the easier it gets to solve complex problems. Therefore, many major industries focus on R&D of quantum chip with less or no error and greater stability. Moreover, some companies are focused on using technologies such as quantum annealing, ion trapping, superconducting, topological photonic, and others for its development. Furthermore, it is being adopted across various industrial sectors, owing to the wide applications which drive the market growth. The quantum computing technology has numerous benefits, which allows its users to build the strategies in different ways. Although being in development phase, some of the industry players have already developed the quantum computers for commercial purposes and they also plan to deploy quantum computing solutions through cloud platforms. The global enterprise quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Companies Covered in this Report

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Early adoption of quantum computing within the defense and automotive sectors is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. In addition, surge in investment by government entities within the market and rise in use of simulation and modeling are one of the major factors that boost the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market. However, technological challenges such as, quantum computing stability and error correction hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of on-premises quantum computing for businesses are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global enterprise quantum computing market is segmented into component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. In terms of technology, the market is divided into quantum annealing, superconducting, trapped ion, quantum dot, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into machine learning/deep learning/AI, optimization, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others. Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into, healthcare & life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Enterprise Quantum Computing Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise quantum computing market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global enterprise quantum computing market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Key Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Quantum Processing Units (QPU)

Dilution Refrigerator

I/O Subsystem

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Technology

Quantum Annealing (Adiabatic)

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

Others

By Application

Machine Learning/Deep learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & Data Modelling

Cyber Security

Others

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 6: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 7: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

CHAPTER 9: ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET BY REGION

