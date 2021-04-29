Mechanical Ventilator Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2025 | Top Key Players – Getinge, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, etc

The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at $2,242 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,819 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. A mechanical ventilator provides artificial ventilation that supports patients to breathe properly by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway by surgery or by using non-invasive mask. Intensive-care and transport/portable mechanical ventilators are the two most-widely used ventilators, which are available in the market.

Mechanical Ventilator Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.), Carl Reiner Gmbh, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.), Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group, Pl.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659034/sample

Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders, and escalating government expenditures on healthcare worldwide are the primary growth factors of the global mechanical ventilator market. However, high cost of mechanical ventilators and high prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovation and advanced design and portability of the product are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

Mechanical Ventilator Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Mechanical Ventilator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

By Product Type :

Intensive care unit/critical care, Transport/portable/ambulatory, Neonatal care.

By Component :

Devices, ServicesBy Mode, Non-invasive ventilation, Invasive ventilation.

By Age Group :

Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric.

By End User :

Hospital and clinic, Home care, Ambulatory surgical center, Others.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659034/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is believed to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market is provided.

Key regulatory guidelines for the global mechanical ventilator market are critically dealt with according to geography.

A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that are envisaged to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Mechanical Ventilator MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Mechanical Ventilator MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Mechanical Ventilator MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659034/buy/5370

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]