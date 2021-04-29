Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Revenue, Segments, Top Major Key Players and Worldwide Trends Analysis by Region Forecast to 2023

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Regional Analysis:

The global mobile emission catalysts market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to be the dominant regional market during the forecast period. The increasing production of automobiles in Western Europe and stringent environmental regulations for minimizing harmful emissions from automobiles are the key factors driving the regional market growth.

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Key Players:

The leading players in the global mobile emission catalysts market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Solvay (Belgium)

Umicore AG & Co. KG (Belgium)

Cataler Corporation (Japan)

Heraeus Holding (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

E. CHEMCAT (Japan)

Zeolyst International, Inc (US)

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Market Dynamics of Global Mobile Emission Catalysts Market

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market List of Table:

Table 1 Global Mobile Emission Catalysts Market, By Region, 2016–2023

Table 2 North America: Mobile Emission Catalysts Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 3 Europe: Mobile Emission Catalysts Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Mobile Emission Catalysts Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Mobile Emission Catalysts Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market List of Table to be Continue……,

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Segmentation:

The global mobile emission catalysts market has been categorized on the basis of precious metal, technology, vehicle type, and region.

Based on precious metal, the global market has been divided into platinum, palladium, rhodium, and others. Among these, the palladium is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the metal due to its cost competitiveness over platinum and similar performance in the gasoline (petrol) vehicles. Furthermore, in the diesel engine catalytic converters, palladium gets readily converted into catalytically active palladium oxide, as compared to other metals, which is boosting demand for this metal as a diesel oxidation catalyst.

By technology, the global mobile emission catalysts market has been classified into three-way conversion catalysts, selective catalytic reduction, diesel oxidation catalysts, lean GDI catalysts, direct ozone reductions catalysts, diesel particulate filter, natural gas catalysts, and others. The three-way conversion catalysts segment is projected to be the leading technology segment during the forecast period owing to its widespread use in both gasoline and diesel-powered engines. The three-way catalyst oxidizes exhaust gas pollutants, both carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons into CO2 and water, and reduce nitrogen oxides into nitrogen.

