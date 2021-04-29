Molecular Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry

Molecular diagnostics involves the application of a large array of techniques right from molecular biology to conducting a various test for analyzing biological markers in the genome and proteomes. The molecular diagnostic is used to keep close track of infectious disease, it’s monitoring, risks involved and for various other purposes. The applicability of such diagnostic practice is highly in demand owing to the rising trend of personalized treatment and personalized medication. The major factor fueling the growth of the market is a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and also increasing cases of cancer across the globe. The demand for a cost-effective and accurate diagnostic solution is another factor propelling the growth of the market. On the contrary, the stringent laws and regulations related is the major factor restraining the growth of the market. The lack of adequate infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major hindrances in the growth of the market in emerging regions. The extended support of the government in terms of funding and technological advancement for the development of more precise and cost-effective diagnostic device will propel the market in future.

Based on the geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The emerging countries such as India and China in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast attributed to the rapid development of the healthcare industry in such regions. North America holds the major share in the molecular diagnostics market owing to the presence of a large number of companies both in development and research of molecular diagnostic fields, the region also has the highest statistics related with cancer incidence. The European region follows North America in market share owing to the availability of well-established healthcare facility and increasing demand for personalized treatment.

The companies engaged in molecular diagnostics provides reagent kits and testing equipment for molecular diagnostic test. The market players also provide molecular diagnostic services for treatment and diagnosis of infectious diseases and cancer. The key players in the molecular diagnostics market are Becton Dickinson and Co., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN N.V. and so on. The organizations such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Danaher Corporation, holds the major share of the molecular diagnostic market. The presence of a large number of companies makes the entire market highly competitive. An array of the organization is engaged in a clinical trial for applications of molecular diagnosis in personalized medicine development. Additionally, the organization such as Nanopore technologies has developed a point of care device which provides cost-effective sequencers.

Research methodology

The market study of the global molecular diagnostics market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases (org, gov and other such websites)

• Whitepapers such as research papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for researchers in the healthcare segment, emerging companies and researchers in the market, investing companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of various regions and below mentioned segments:

1. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Research and Analysis by Technology

2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Research and Analysis by Product

3. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Research and Analysis by Application

4. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Research and Analysis by End-user

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global molecular diagnostics market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global molecular diagnostics market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global molecular diagnostics market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3. AltheaDX, Inc.

4. AutoGenomics, Inc.

5. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

6. Becton Dickinson and Co.

7. Biocartis N.V.

8. bioMérieux S.A.

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10. CareDX, Inc.

11. Danaher Corp.

12. ELITech Group

13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

14. Genetic Technologies, Ltd.

15. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

16. Genomic Health, Inc.

17. Grifols, S.A.

18. Hologic, Inc.

19. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

20. MDxHealth Group

21. Merck KGaA

22. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

23. QIAGEN N.V.

24. Sequenom Laboratories

25. Siemens AG

26. Source BioScience UK Limited

27. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

28. Veracyte, Inc

