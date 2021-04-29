Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Key Companies Profile, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast 2027 – Novartis AG, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen

The report on “Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The antibodies are proteins produced by body’s immune system in response to antigens in the form of bacteria, viruses, parasites and others that are identified as foreign. Monoclonal antibodies are protein produced by immune system that targets a specific antigen in body. Monoclonal antibodies are used in immunotherapy such as in diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. However, some of the monoclonal antibodies has side effects such as vomiting, rash, weakness, fever, insomnia and others.

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market are expected to grow in upcoming years due to increase in prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, awareness among the patients and physicians about latest therapies, increase in demand for personalized medicine which is customized treatment offer to the individual, growth in development of therapeutic antibodies and others. On the other hand increasing R&D activities in genomics and new strategies for delivery of monoclonal antibodies are likely to offer growth opportunities in monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market.

– Novartis AG, – Pfizer Inc., – GlaxoSmithKline plc., – Amgen, Inc., – DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., – Abbott, – AstraZeneca, – Eli Lilly and Company, – Bayer AG, – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is segmented on the basis of source, production, indication and end user. Based on source, the market is segmented as murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. On the basis of production, the global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is segmented into in-vivo and in-vitro. Based on indication, the market is segmented as cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases and others. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, research institutes and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Size

2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Revenue by Product

4.3 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Breakdown Data by End User

