Nutraceuticals Market Emerging Trends , Opportunities and Forecast 2022 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill , BASF SE , Nestle S.A. , Groupe Danone S.A.

Nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $302,306 million by 2022 from $184,092 million in 2015. Nutraceuticals are used to describe any health beneficial products derived from food sources. They encompass products enriched with multiple health benefits, including the prevention and treatment of various diseases. Owing to the anti-aging and anti-allergic properties, the companies have integrated nutraceutical with personal care and branched it into “Cosmeceutical”. Therefore, this factor drives the market significantly, and is anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Dietary supplements use nutraceutical ingredients such as omega-3 and antioxidants in edible oil to reduce the hardening of arteries and extra fat. For instance, Coca-Cola and Sanofi partnered to sell a health drink named Beautific Oenobiol, which helps to strengthen hair and nails, improve skin, and lose weight, at the French pharmacies. Recent innovations are also carried out by companies, which is expected to fuel the market in the coming years. For instance, Suntava grows Non-GMO purple corn as the genetically modified organisms (GMO) and genetically modified crops (GMC) crops are avoided.

Cost generated in the overall production process of the nutraceutical hinders the affordability of the consumers. Recent inventions are expected to give vent to new opportunities. Constant efforts to make food healthier and nutritious are on an increase, which leads to the constant development of this market. Nutraceuticals provide interesting opportunity for breakthrough to provide balance diet and prevent health problems.

The market is segmented based on type and geography. By type, the nutraceuticals product market is divided into-functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care. Functional food is further sub-segmented into probiotics fortified food, omega fatty acid fortified food, branded ionized salt, branded wheat flour market, and other functional food. Functional beverages are further segmented into fruit & vegetable juices and drinks, dairy & dairy alternative drinks, noncarbonated drinks (bottled water, tea, and coffee), and other (herbal tea, sports drinks, and energy drinks). In addition, dietary components comprise proteins & peptides, vitamins & minerals, herbals (Ayurvedic extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, and phytochemicals), and others (fatty acids and fiber). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global nutraceuticals product market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is considered to help understand the competitive environment across the globe.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential in terms of value during the forecast period.

Comprehensive analyses of all regions are if determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provides a competitive outlook of the market.

