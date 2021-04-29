Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF SE

Baker Hughes Incorporated

DOW Chemical Company

E.I Dupont

Flotek Industries Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Ashland Inc.

Akzonobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Solvay SA.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gelling Agents

Friction Reducers

Surfactants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Acids

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hydraulic Fracturing

Matrix Acidization

Acid Fracking

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals

1.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Gelling Agents

1.2.4 Friction Reducers

1.2.5 Surfactants

1.2.6 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

1.2.7 Acids

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hydraulic Fracturing

1.3.3 Matrix Acidization

1.3.4 Acid Fracking

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF SE Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 DOW Chemical Company

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 DOW Chemical Company Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 E.I Dupont

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 E.I Dupont Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Flotek Industries Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Flotek Industries Inc. Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Halliburton

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Halliburton Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued