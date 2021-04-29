Opacifiers Market Scope, Demand, Growth Trends, Share, Size and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2023

Opacifiers Market Key Players Analysis:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global opacifiers market are,

DowDuPont (US)

Arkema (France)

Ashland (US)

TAYCA (Japan)

The Chemours Company (US)

Tronox Limited (US)

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc. (US)

CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia)

Alkane Resources Ltd (Australia)

En-Tech Polymer.Co.,Ltd (South Korea)

Venator Materials PLC (UK)

Opacifiers Market Segmented Analysis:

The Global Opacifiers Market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, paper, personal care, inks, fibers, home care, glass, and others. The paints & coatings segment accounted for a major market share in 2018 on account of the high demand for paints & coatings in major end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, and shipbuilding.

Opacifiers Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global opacifiers market in 2017 due to the high demand for paints & coatings in automotive, aerospace, construction, and marine industries. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region are the primary factor affecting the growth of the Opacifiers market.

European market is primarily driven by the high demand for paints & coatings in automotive industries in countries such as Germany, UK, France, and Italy.

Opacifiers Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Market Dynamics of Global Opacifiers Market

