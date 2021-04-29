Orthodontics Market Size, Growth | Industry Analysis Report, 2023

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry, which involves treatment of patients with improper positioning of teeth, teeth movement, straightening, appearance, and aesthetics of teeth. The correction of improperly positioned teeth and jaws are included in orthodontics. The global orthodontics market was valued at $1,493 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,597 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders significantly drive the growth of the global orthodontics market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards dental aesthetics & oral hygiene and increase in dental tourism supplement the market growth. However, risks associated with orthodontic treatment and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and upsurge in the demand for orthodontic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The orthodontics market is segmented based on type, age group, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into brackets, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and archwires. The brackets segment is further bifurcated into fixed and removable brackets. Likewise, the anchorage appliances segment is classified into bands and buccal tubes. Furthermore, the ligatures segment is fragmented into elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. By age group, the orthodontics market is categorized into adults and children. As per region, the orthodontics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

>Orthodontics market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

>In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

>The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Brackets ?Fixed

?Removable

>Anchorage Appliances ?Bands & Buccal Tubes

?Miniscrews

>Ligatures ?Elastomeric Ligatures

?Wire Ligatures

>Archwires

By Age Group

>Adults

>Children

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?Germany

?France

?UK

?Italy

?Spain

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?Japan

?China

?Australia

?India

?South Korea

?Taiwan

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Saudi Arabia

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

>3M Company

>Align Technology, Inc.

>American Orthodontics

>Danaher Corporation

>Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

>DENTSPLY International, Inc.

>G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

>Henry Schein, Inc.

>Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

>TP Orthodontics, Inc.

