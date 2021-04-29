P2P CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (P2P CDN) MARKET 2019: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) Industry
P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN, hereinafter referred to as PCDN) is a low-cost and high-quality content delivery network service built by leveraging the massive fragmentation of idle resources in edge networks. You can access the service by integrating the PCDN SDK (hereinafter referred to as the SDK) to obtain equivalent (or slightly higher) CDN delivery quality, while significantly reducing delivery costs. It is incredibly useful in situations where you have to serve content in real time, such as ApsaraVideo Live, live streaming, large file downloads, etc.
In 2018, the global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Akamai
Alibaba Group
Qumu Corporation
Streamroot
Peer5
Viblast
Globecast
Edgemesh
CDNvideo
This report focuses on the global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video
Non-video
Market segment by Application, split into
Media and Entertainment
Gaming
Retail and eCommerce
Education
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
