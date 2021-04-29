RFID in Retail Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Tags, Readers, Software); Frequency (Low, High, Ultra-High, Others) and Geography

The radio frequency identification or RFID is a tracking technology which utilizes tags or chips for transmitting the signal to remote scanners.The RFID in retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased applicability in the retail sector for inventory management and asset tracking applications. In addition to this, other benefits such as reduced human errors, automated checkouts, and interactive advertisements further fuel the growth of the RFID in retail market. However, high installation costs is a restraint for the RFID in retail market. Nonetheless, the adoption of RFID in retail industry in the developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the RFID in retail market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Alien Technology, Applied Wireless, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Smartrac N.V., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global RFID in retail market is segmented on the basis of product and frequency. Based on product, the market is segmented as tags, readers, and software. On the basis of the frequency, the market is segmented as low, high, ultra-high, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The RFID in retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting RFID in retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the RFID in retail market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways RFID in Retail Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics RFID in Retail Market Analysis- Global Analysis RFID in Retail Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Frequency Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape RFID in Retail Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

