Robotic Process Automation Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future at 55.5% CAGR with Most Demanding Players as Blue Prism Group, WorkFusion, UiPath, Thoughtonomy, NICE, Automation Anywhere, Softomotive, Pegasystems and others

The Industry Report “Robotic Process Automation Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Robotic Process Automation market.

The Robotic Process Automation Market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on components, services, and verticals. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By verticals segment telecommunication and BFSI accounted for the largest share of the RPA market in 2017; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

RPA is a technology where robots are the software tools that automate business process delivery. This software facilitates improvised data security, business efficiency, and effectiveness by impersonating human activities and automating routine processes across varied business functions without hampering the on-going system and infrastructure. RPA software is particularly useful for organizations that have many different, complicated systems that are required to interact together effortlessly.

RPA software comprises of a variety of components and tools for capturing digital data, which further includes digital image recognition, screen scraping. It might also consider a potential to be linked or attain an access to the server or a website. In addition, this software also uses some of the functions that are similar business process management tools like rule engine.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Blue Prism Group

WorkFusion

UiPath

Thoughtonomy

NICE

Automation Anywhere

Softomotive

Pegasystems

Redwood Software

Kryon Systems includes

Digital payments in the Middle East are at a breaking point as regulations, culture and technology witness paradigm shifts, opening the door for innovative companies to disrupt the oldest payment ecosystems. More than 80% of brick-and-mortar retail payments and 65% ofRobotic Process Automations are still made in cash, and smartphone adoption exceeds 100% in several countries. Mobile penetration in the MEA region is on the verge of a new era that is driven by evolving consumer behavior, rapid industrialization, government ambitions, and changing economic condition.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Robotic Process Automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Robotic Process Automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Robotic Process Automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Robotic Process Automation market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Robotic Process Automation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Robotic Process Automation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

