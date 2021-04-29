Smart Commercial Drones Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, AscTec, XAIRCRAFT and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Smart Commercial Drones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Smart Commercial Drone

A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment. In 2018, the global Smart Commercial Drones market size was 1410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 179600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 83.3% during 2019-2025.



DJI, Parrot SA, and 3D Robotics captured the top three revenue share spots in the Smart Commercial Drones market in 2015. DJI dominated with 57.18 percent revenue share, followed by Parrot SA with 8.11 percent revenue share and 3D Robotics with 5.00 percent revenue share.

The key players covered in this study

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

AscTec

XAIRCRAFT

Zero Tech

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

Policy is an important factor influencing Smart Commercial Drones market. The policy development catalyzes the development of Smart Commercial Drones market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

This report focuses on the global Smart Commercial Drones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Commercial Drones development in United States, Europe and China.



Market analysis by product type

Fixed Wing Smart Commercial Drones

Helicopter Smart Commercial Drones

Rotary Blade Smart Commercial Drones

Market analysis by market

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Entertainment, Media, and Mapping

Networking for Remote Areas

Environmental Drones

Real Estate &Construction

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Commercial Drones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Commercial Drones development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

