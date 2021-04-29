Smart Grid Managed Services Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Smart Grid Managed Services market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Smart Grid Managed Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Smart grid managed services refer to the synchronization of different smart grid software and related hardware technologies. They also include operational services such as deployment of AMIs and smart meters, and integration of renewable energy with the smart grids.

The DMS market segment to account for almost 40% of the total market share. A DMS integrates all the systems of the grid and acts as a decision support system. Its ability to take corrective measures, finds faults, and provide useful information to the operator to manage the grid more efficiently will lead to its augmented adoption during the forecast period. Furthermore, with the increasing focus on renewable energy installations and demand-response programs, the demand for DMS will witness a stark increase.

The global smart grid managed services market is dominated by the Americas, which accounts for about two-thirds of the overall market share. Adoption of smart meters and the upgradation of older systems are a couple of reasons behind the growth and domination of this region. Smart grids help providers to manage power demands during peak and non-peak hours and also helps them to improve the operational efficiency. Setting up smart grids also helps to cut down on carbon emissions.

In 2018, the global Smart Grid Managed Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE-Alstom

IBM Corp

Siemens Corp

Ericsson

Itron

Lockheed Martin

Alcatel-Lucent

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SA

ATandT

EnerNOC

Infosys

Wipro

FirstCarbon Solutions

HCL Technologies

Tendril Networks

Trilliant Energy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Data Analytics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Utilities

Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Smart Grid Managed Services Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Smart Grid Managed Services Market in the near future.

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Smart Grid Managed Services Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Smart Grid Managed Services Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Smart Grid Managed Services Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Grid Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Smart Grid Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Smart Grid Managed Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

