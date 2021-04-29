Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share During 2017-2024

Credible Factors Augmenting the Growth of the Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market

Stem Cell research supportive funding has increased by 24% in 2017 as compared to 2013

In January 2017, Takara Bio Inc. entered into collaboration with Kyoto University to develop a GMP2 grade system to manufacture iPS cells which helped the company to build new quality standards for distribution at CiRA’s Facility for iPS Cell Therapy (FiT) and to advance iPS cell-based clinical application.

Market Overview

The demand for stem cell and regenerative medicine is increasing due to the increase in old age population around the globe. Further, growing awareness towards stem cell and regenerative medicine owing to the growing utilization of stem cell therapy for treatment of various diseases are the key growth drivers for the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market. In addition to that, increase in spending on pharmaceutical and therapies along with research and development activities for clinical applications is predicted to uplift the demand for stem cell and regenerative medicine in the upcoming years.

The favorable government initiatives to develop the healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe are envisioned to bolster the growth of the stem cell and regenerative medicine market with valuation of USD 14,745.7 Million by the end of 2024 as compared to USD 10,200.0 Million in 2016. Moreover, the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market is believed to witness CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2017-2024.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084524

Regional Growth Highlights during 2016-2024

The global stem cell and regenerative medicine market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa, out of which, North America held the largest share of 39.7% in 2016 and is slated to account for a leading share by 2024 in the stem cell and regenerative medicine market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare industry along with expanded funding from the government organizations. Further, Europe stem cell & regenerative medicine market is expected to account for second largest market share by 2024 owing to the growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industry and increasing application of stem cell and regenerative medicine in the region. France & Germany are the major contributors to the growth of stem cell and regenerative medicine market in Europe.

Additionally, the robust expansion of pharmaceutical industries on the back of positive GDP figures combined with rising adoption of advanced healthcare technologies by consumers is expected to positively drive the growth of the stem cell & regenerative medicine market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation Synopsis

By Product

The global stem cell and regenerative medicine market is segmented on the basis of product into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells and very small embryonic like stem cells. Among these segments, adult stem cells segment accounted for 82.9% share in 2016 and is predicted to occupy the largest market of stem cell and regenerative medicine owing to wide scale applications of adult stem cells in the cell regeneration of various diseases. The adult stem cells segment is further segmented into neural, hematopoietic, mesenchymal, umbilical cord, epithelial and others, out of which, the hematopoietic, mesenchymal and umbilical cord stem cells are the major revenue generating segments that are driving the adult stem cells with dominant share in overall stem cell & regenerative medicine across the globe.

By Application

The global stem cell & regenerative medicine market is segmented by application into regenerative medicine and drug discovery & development. The segment with major market share was drug discovery and development in 2016 and is believed to dominate the market with a Y-O-Y growth rate of 5.5% in the year 2024. This is primarily due to the development of more therapeutic strategies on the back of increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases along with growing geriatric population.

By Technology

The global stem cell & regenerative medicine market is divided by technology into cell acquisition, cell production, cryopreservation and expansion & sub-culture. The cell acquisition is further segmented into bone marrow harvest, umbilical cord blood, apheresis and others, out of which, the bone marrow harvest segment crossed USD 2,070 Million in 2016 and is believed to garner largest market valuation by the end of 2024. The stem cells are technically easy to harvest from bone marrow and could be used without culture expansion while avoiding a risk of allogeneic disease transmission. This method is mostly used to acquire stem cells and is predicted to drive the cell acquisition segment with dominant share over the forecast period.

By Therapy

The global stem cell & regenerative medicine market is segmented by therapy into allogeneic and autologous stem cell therapy. More than 50% of patient’s preference is towards the autologous stem cell therapy as compared to the allogeneic stem cell therapy.

By End-User

The global stem cell & regenerative medicine market is divided by end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, medical industry and research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment is estimated to remain highest by crossing USD 12,000 Million during 2024 owing to the increasing investment in the private manufacturing sector to devise more efficient therapies to address the rising global disease incidence rates.

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Market Drivers & Challenges

Growth Indicators

The global healthcare industry is booming on the account of rising disposable income and increasing awareness about chronic diseases combined with rising cases of diabetes among older population especially in developed countries such as United States, Australia and others. These reasons are likely to propel the demand for stem cell and regenerative medicine during the forecast period. Moreover, the applications of stem cells in regenerative medicine and disease therapies are resulting in decreased dependence on conventional therapies which are relatively less efficient & impose a financial burden on the patients. Further, government and private companies are spending a significant amount on stem cell research activities. This rising research expenditure will boost the growth of the stem cell and regenerative medicine market over the forecast period.

Additionally, evolving trend of medical tourism across the globe is also believed to positively impact the growth of the stem cell and regenerative medicine market in the near future.

Barriers

The high cost of stem cell and regenerative medicine is expected to limit the growth of the stem cell and regenerative medicine market. Moreover, lack of awareness in under-developed nations is hindering the demand for stem cell and regenerative medicine.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global stem cell & regenerative medicine market are Sangamo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, BIOTIME Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Athersys Inc., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., a leading pharmaceutical company headquartered in United States is engaged in manufacturing, development and commercialization of therapeutics for maternal and women’s health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. The company has acquired world’s largest umbilical cord blood stem cell collection and storage company, Cord Blood Registry which offers services related to the collection, processing and storage of the umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084524

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609