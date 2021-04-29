Stents Market Projected to Reach $16,666 million by 2022 | Abbott ,B Braun,Biotronik ,Boston ,Elixir

Stents Market is expected to garner $16,666 million by 2022. A stent is a tube like implant that is implanted into the lumen of any blood vessel or a duct in order to keep the passage open.

Varieties of stents for different clinical conditions are available in the market. A stent implant is most commonly used for the treatment of cardiac abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels. In addition, stents are implanted in the esophagus to allow the passage of food and beverages in patients suffering from esophageal cancer. They are also inserted in the ureter to prevent obstruction of urine flow from kidney, in the gall bladder to allow passage of bile in patients suffering from gall bladder cancer, and in the abdomen & gastrointestinal tract. Stents are generally made of metals, polymers, and natural bioabsorbable materials.

The report covers the analysis of the stents market based on product type, biomaterial, and geography. The coronary stents segment is subsegmented into drug eluting stents, bare metal coronary stents, and bioabsorbable stents. Peripheral stents segment consists of iliac, femoral-popliteal, renal, and carotid stents. Furthermore, stents-related implants are further divided into synthetic grafts and vena cava filters. The report includes the revenue generated through sales of these aforementioned stents systems. The study excludes the revenue generated through post-sales services of stents.

According to the analysis done for each segment the coronary stents segment accounted for 48.5% of the overall stents market in 2015. It is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period. This market share and growth rate is attributed to the presence of significant players developing innovative technologies, increasing advances in the field of interventional cardiology coupled with the progress of minimally invasive techniques.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD STENTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 WORLD STENTS MARKET, BY BIOMATERIAL

CHAPTER 6 WORLD STENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

