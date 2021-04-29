Surge Protection Devices Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022

Surge Protection Devices Market was valued at $2,127 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,167 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. Surge protective devices (SPDs) are designed to reduce the random energy surges of voltage transients and electrical noise on the power supply line.

The surge protection devices (SPDs) market is driven by an increase in demand for usage of electronics appliances in commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have encouraged the adoption of SPDs and provide safety in industries and domestic sector. Low awareness about surge protection devices among the small-scale manufactures and competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems are the key factors that restrain market growth. Rise in awareness for the need of SPDs, rapid industrialization, and power supply issues in developing countries provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Currently, residential and industrial segments have witnessed significant adoption of SPDs. Residential segment has a high rate of adoption due to increase in demand for SPDs in appliances such as air conditioning systems, room heater, televisions, computers, and kitchen appliances. The rise in demand for advanced surge protected products and growth in need for improved performance & high efficiency of SPDs are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Line chord devices segment generated the highest revenue in 2015. However, hardwired device segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2016 to 2022. Commercial segment is anticipated to show a high growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.28%. However, the residential segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2015.

North America generated the highest revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. Moreover, North America is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the second and third leading regions, respectively, in the surge protection devices market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

North America occupied the major share (nearly two-fifths) of the total market in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Europe occupied the second largest market share of nearly one-third in 2015.

occupied the second largest market share of nearly one-third in 2015. Asia-Pacific shows the highest growth rate and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

shows the highest growth rate and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Industrial application occupied the largest market share (nearly two-fifths) in 2015 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4%.

Line cord devices segment held the largest share (one-third) for the product segment in 2015 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5%.

Key players that operate in this market are Raycap GmbH, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Pentair Technical Solutions, Eaton Corporation plc, Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crompton Greaves Limited, and PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG

