U.S. Hydroponics Market By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share By The End Of 2025

Market Trends in U.S. Hydroponics Market

June 27, 2018: ‘Hydrofarm’ opened a distribution facility in New Hudson which is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in the hydroponics market.

January 24, 2018: ‘Freight Farms’ announced the acquisition of Boston based tech company ‘Cabbige’ with Plans to introduce the seed-to-sale farm management tools.

Market Overview and Growth Highlights

In hydroponic system, natural products are grown without using the soil. The hydroponics system is great for crop and environment. It also eliminates the need for herbicides and pesticides as compared to traditional method. Crops such as cabbage, peas, exotic vegetable and salad vegetable are best for the use of hydroponics techniques. Factors such as these are expected to increase the demand for hydroponics in upcoming years. The hydroponic market flourished at a noteworthy pace in previous years and accounted for USD 880.7 Million in 2017 owing to its brilliant technique of growing crops without soil. Leading manufacturers are continuously enhancing the performance of the hydroponic products with the help of advanced equipment used in hydroponics farming, adding new features and launching new products to attract the consumers.

U.S. hydroponics market is expected to grow significantly in future and is believed to reach USD 3,695.7 Million by the end of 2025 by witnessing a CAGR of 20.3% between the years 2018-2025. A number of factors such as rising demand for hydroponics due to increasing demand for food and higher yield as compared to the traditional agricultural methods are likely to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of the U.S. hydroponics market in future. Further, rise in the consumption of exotic vegetables is adding value to the U.S. hydroponics market.

Market Segmentation Synopsis by Crop Type

Increased cultivation of medicinal plants and rising changes in farming approach is expected to aid the growth of the U.S. hydroponics market. Factors such as increasing adoption of hydroponics systems for growing plants in small area are opening a gateway of opportunities for the hydroponics in the U.S. market. Further, the U.S. hydroponics market has been segmented by crop type into tomato, microgreens, lettuce & leafy vegetables, pepper, cucumber, marijuana, strawberry and others. Among these segments, the lettuce and leafy vegetables segment held the dominant market size during 2017 and is predicted to continue its dominance over the forecast period by crossing USD 1500 Million by 2025. Further, this segment is expected to observe a growth rate of 3.9x over the forecast period. The second largest segment in the U.S. hydroponics market was microgreens with a total market share of 20% in 2017 and is predicted to account for second highest market size in 2025. Furthermore, marijuana segment is estimated to witness significant demand and is believed to grow with highest CAGR of 22.4% between the period 2018 and 2025.

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Market Drivers & Challenges

Growth Indicators

The U.S. hydroponics market is thriving on the back of growing population of America which is decreasing the arable land cultivation, hence promoting the indoor vertical farming or soil less farming. According to the World Bank, there is a deduction of 3% land in the past 54 years which may lead to more urbanization and adoption of hydroponics in the years to come.

The rising demand for healthy food and higher yield as compared to traditional agricultural methods is anticipated to drive the growth of the hydroponics market in U.S. Further, hydroponics system of cultivation is less time consuming, can be cultivated closer to the customer, provide people fresh and healthy goods as well as reduce transport emission. These factors are expected to foster the growth of the market.

Additionally, with the rise in need for hydroponics farming method in North America, the eco-friendly techniques are anticipated to be introduced. This is also believed to aid the U.S. hydroponics market to grow in near future.

Barriers

The high initial set-up cost is one of the major challenges faced by the hydroponics market. In addition to that, lack of experience and technical knowledge on hydroponics plantation might hinder the growth of the U.S. hydroponics market over the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the U.S. Hydroponics market are AmHydro, Cropking, Complete Hydroponics, General Hydroponics, Freight Farms, H2O Farm, Sinowell, Vertical Harvest Hydroponics, Hydrofarm Inc. and Metropolis Farms Inc.

Hydrofarm Inc., a leading manufacturer and wholesale vendor of indoor gardening and hydroponics products announced the acquisition of Eddi’s Wholesale Garden Supply and the distribution division of Greenstar Plant Products which helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio segment and also enhanced their growth opportunity in the US.

