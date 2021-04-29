U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Company Profiles, Size, Share, Demand, Supply, Competitive Landscape 2022

Thermal underwear is also called long underwear or long johns according to recent vocabulary which is better than ordinary underwear to keep warm, normal to thin, and lightweight underwear. Thermal wear come under the others category of the innerwear/undergarments which also include socks, leggings, sports & leisure wear, and nightwear. Other categories include men’s inners, women’s inners and kid’s inners. It is made from cotton or cotton-polyester-blend fabric with a box weave texture, flannel but primarily the union suit. However many new varieties are made from polyester including capilene fabric. Also, wool-blends or 100% wool such as merino or other high quality wool is used to make thermal underwear.

Competitive Analysis

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in thermal underwear, multiple product launch by thermal underwear market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Calvin Klein, Inc. (U.S.)

Alfani (U.S.)

Emporio Armani (U.S.)

Hanes Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Jockey International, Inc. (U.S.)

L.Bean (U.S.)

Smartwool LLC (U.S.)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in thermal underwear market. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Market Forecast

Thermal Underwear Market is accepting popularity owing to changing fashion trends and effectiveness in cold and extreme climatic conditions. To have a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers adopt new & innovative products that are appealing and receptive to customers. So, innovations in the product line is considered to be one of the important factor for the rising growth of thermal underwear in U.S. Moreover, U.S consumers majorly prefer branded fabric over non-branded products.

Thermal underwear have recently gained its popularity owing to changing fashion trends and effectiveness in cold and extreme climatic conditions. Product promotions play a very crucial role in attracting the consumers towards the product range. Product promotions through e-commerce have a very strong potential in increasing the consumers knowledge and increased sale of the product. E-commerce also acts as a strong distribution channel in today’s scenario. Celebrity endorsement has played a vital role in the increased sale of product as consumers tend to follow famous personalities which also lead to personal communication and eventually increased sale. Product promotion through popular celebrities results in strong product reorganization among the consumers leading to a positive impact on the sale.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of thermal underwear market at the CAGR of 6.41% during 2017-2022.

By Downstream Analysis

Among the product category, tops will dominate the thermal underwear market and is projected to reach USD 491.7 million at a CAGR of 5.85% by 2022 in terms of value in U.S. However, sets is estimated to grow at a fast pace as compare to the other segment owing to the new launches of various new products. Also, manufacturers are also emphasizing in the customization of both tops & set which will accelerate the overall sales of set in the near future. Among gender, men will dominate the market and is projected to reach USD 467.3 million at a CAGR of 6.12% by 2022 in terms of value in U.S. However, kids segment is estimated to witness highest CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period of 2017-2022 and the segment is projected to reach to USD 247.3 million by the end of 2022.

Region Analysis

The U.S. thermal underwear market is segmented into west, Midwest, South, New England, Middle Atlantic, and Southwest. Midwest region is estimated to be the attractive region among the manufacturers of thermal underwear owing to the cold climate of the Midwest region especially in various states such as Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Kansas and many more. The region will reach USD 361.6 million by the end of forecast period of 2017-2022 with registering a high growth rate of 8.38%.