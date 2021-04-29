Wi-Fi as a Service Market | Growth Industry Study in Detail along with Recent Segments, Future Growth, Upgraded technology and Latest Innovations and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Scenario:

Wi-Fi a service market is expected to grow at CAGR of 38 % during the forecast period and expected to reach market size of USD 5 Billion by the end of forecast period. Several aspects are driving the worldwide market for Wi-Fi as a service in the optimistic way, including the growing demand for central management, remote troubleshooting, compact cost of ownership, and low capital expenditure.

Also, dynamics such as solid emphasis on employee authorization and the succeeding need to bring digital mobility tools, globalization of industries are additional extending the demand. Increasing amount of medium-sized organizations are adopting Wi-Fi as a service because of its end-to-end reflectivity, swiftness and effectiveness, fast placement, cost-effectiveness, and labor management. Adding to all of it, Wi-Fi as a Service Market is also aware to revolutionize the transportation and logistics sector, particularly in mass shipments. Rise in smartphone and use of the social networking on the move has also helped the Wi-Fi as a service to drive the market also the development in broadband technologies in high throughput satellites has stimulated service perception

The Wi-Fi as a Service market size is projected to raise from USD 1 Billion in 2016 to USD 5 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38% throughout the calculation period.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

Rogers Communication Inc.(U.S.)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singapore)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(U.S.)

Fujitsu Limited(Japan)

Big Air Group Limited(Australia)

Ruckus Wireless(U.S.)

IPASS Inc.(U.S)

Zebra Technologies Corporation(U.S.)

Segments:

The Global Wi-Fi as a service market has been segmented on the basis of, Hardware, Location, Service organization type, Industry and geography.

On the basis of Hardware the Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented as Wireless Access Point, Gateway ,antenna, Wireless LAN Controller, Wi-Fi as a service Segmented on the basis Location Indoor ,Outdoor Wi-Fi as a service segmented on the basis of service such as Cloud access Point, Support and maintenance and network planning and design on the basis of Organization size Wi-Fi as a service market segmented in Small & Medium scale business, Large Scale Business and among others, on the basis of Industry Wi-Fi as a service market segmented in to Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and among the others on the basis On the basis of geography it has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest market share and lead the Wi-Fi as a Service market in the forecast period, to large investments in cloud-based solutions, initial implementation of new & evolving technologies, and great quantity of players present in this region.

North America contributes to the greatest projecting market for WI fi as service due to healthy organization and favorable administrative strategies The APAC region is in the early growth phase; though, it is the wildest rising region for the overall Wi-Fi as a Service market. The main cause for the high evolution rate in APAC is the rising demand for economical Wi-Fi services between Small and Medium Enterprises in this area.

Intended Audience:

Telecom Providers

Cloud Service Provider

IT Solution Provider

Research Companies

Consulting Companies

System Integrators

WIFI as a service Providers

Wireless Service Provider

