Aerial imaging market Enhancing With Latest Technology And Forecast to 2019-2027 | Eagle View Technologies, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co. , Landiscor Aerial Information , BLOMASA , Kucera International , GeoVantage

Aerial imaging is the process of capturing images of ground surfaces with the help of cameras attached to vehicles, such as helicopters, parachutes, aircraft, kites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, vehicle-mounted poles, and airships. Aerial imaging helps in risk mitigation, resource planning, mapping, research and excavation, security and surveillance, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, and others.

The adoption of aerial imagery services has increased owing to its various applications such as photogrammetric surveys, development of topographic maps, environmental studies, surveillance, and others. Increased application areas among various verticals, such as agriculture, forestry, energy & resource, and civil engineering is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, increase in market for location based services such as e-commerce companies, food delivery and shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and others are expected to supplement the aerial imaging market growth. However, stringent government regulations regarding national security and satellite imagery as a substitute option are expected to hamper the market growth. Technological advancements such as advanced motion & temperature sensors in cameras, 3D mapping software, unmanned aerial vehicles, and others have created ample opportunities for the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report

Eagle View Technologies, Inc.

Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

Landiscor Aerial Information

BLOMASA

Kucera International Inc.

GeoVantage, Inc.

Fugro EarthData, Inc.

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

Eagle Aerial Solutions

The world aerial imaging market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography. Aerial imaging is being increasingly adopted across various verticals encompassing government, energy, defense, agriculture & forestry, civil engineering & archeology, media & entertainment, and others (insurance, and tourism). Geospatial mapping, disaster management, energy and resource management, surveillance and monitoring, and others (habitat, power line, advertising, and photography) are the various application areas of aerial imaging considered in the report. The world aerial imaging market is analyzed on the basis of geography, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). The aerial imaging market in various countries are analyzed including U.S., Mexico, and Canada in North America; UK, Germany, and France in Europe; China, India, Australia, and Japan in APAC; and UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Africa in LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the aerial imaging market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented based on application, end-user, and geography.

BY APPLICATION

Geospatial Mapping

Disaster Management

Energy and Resource Management

Surveillance and Monitoring

Others (Habitat, Power Line, Advertising, and Photography)

BY END-USER

Government

Energy

Defense

Agriculture & Forestry

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Media & Entertainment

Others (Insurance, Real Estate, and Tourism)

