Air Traffic Control Market Forecast to 2025 by Leading Key Players: ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES, BAE Systems, HARRIS CORPORATION, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

MARKET INTRODUCTION

With the increasing number of airports, the need for efficient airport traffic management solutions is also growing. Due to the growing number of airplanes, airport management authorities have started to deploy air traffic management solutions to manage air traffic efficiently. The increasing number of airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. Asia Pacific air traffic control market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the construction of new airports in the region.

The “Global Air Traffic Control Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air traffic control industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air traffic control market with detailed market segmentation by component, center, end-user, application and geography. The global air traffic control market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air traffic control market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air traffic control market.

Companies Mentioned:

ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

BAE Systems

HARRIS CORPORATION

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

LEONARDO S.P.A

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

THALES GROUP

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Air Traffic Control market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Air Traffic Control market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Air Traffic Control Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Air Traffic Control Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Air Traffic Control Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

