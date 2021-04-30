Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Exclusively Analysis with Types, Application, and Segmentation and Forecast 2019 to 2023

Global Anti-Aging Drugs Market – Highlights

Anti-aging drugs are used to slow down or reverse the processes of aging to extend the lifespan. Aging, is that damage to the body’s macromolecules, cells, tissues, which is facilitated by genomic instability, epigenetic alterations, loss of proteostasis, mitochondrial dysfunction, cellular senescence, stem cell exhaustion, oxidation damage by free radicals etc.

Anti-aging drugs market is currently in the developmental stage and scepticism is the most critical market restraint. Advancement in technologies and cellular understanding is the key to unravel the mysteries of ageing.

The global anti-ageing drugs market is driven by factors such as the rising number of ageing population, growing demand for anti-aging drugs, influence of media and fashion industry, and growing demand to be young and healthy. The market constraints are scepticism, concerns of safety, stringent regulations and definition ambiguity etc.

The global anti-ageing drugs market is expected to reach US$ 124,896.6 million by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 13.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023

Global Anti-Aging Drugs Market – Segmentation

The global anti-ageing drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class and applications. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into serums and supplements, antioxidants and enzymes, stem cells and drugs.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into skin and hair, skeletal and muscles, age related disorders and others.

Global Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Players

Key players profiled in the report are Nu Skin, BIOTIME, INC., Elysium Health Inc., La Roche-Posay, DermaFix, L’ORÉAL, and others.

Global Anti-Aging Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas holds a significant market share followed by Europe. The high per capita income of the US, the presence of large innovative players in healthcare of the US regions drive the anti-ageing drugs market. The ageing population of baby boomers is expected to propel the

Market in the US. North America lead the global anti-ageing drugs market with revenue of $ 42,470.5 million in 2016.

Europe is the second largest market in the globe due to a high healthcare expenditure and influence of media industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; Japan, China, and India are likely to lead the market due to unmet needs during the forecasted period. APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 15.3 % than the other regions because of increasing ageing population in this region.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

