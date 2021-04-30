Anti-Sniper Detection System Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2027 – Databuoy, Microflown AVISA BV, Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, ShotSpotter and Thales Group

The anti-sniper detection system uses optical, acoustic, or other sensors to help locate the sniper’s position. These anti-sniper detection systems are generally used by military personnel and law enforcement officials in order to identify the position and the direction of the type of firearm and weapon fired. These systems assist the soldiers, police, paramilitary and law enforcement personnel by improving the situational awareness. A sniper is a highly trained military personnel who sets the radar-of-combat on the targets and then eliminates the enemies. Most of the advanced military bases across the world have an anti-sniper detection system in order to avoid and eliminate the threats from the opponent’s sniper.

The demand for anti-sniper detection system has been rising owing to the factors such as rising adoption of seamless control during military operations, growing need to avoid sniper attacks in combat situations and urban areas such as borders and critical infrastructures. Furthermore, increasing cross border firing, ceasefire violations, rapidly increasing global terrorism threats, rising number of insurgent activities in public locations are also further driving the anti-sniper detection system market. The homeland security forces, law enforcement officials, and the military forces from developed countries are adopting the anti-sniper detection technologies in order to minimize or avoid the casualties. Owing to these factors, the global anti-sniper detection system market is growing.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. CILAS (Ariane Group)

2. Databuoy Corporation

3. Microflown AVISA BV

4. Newcon Optik (Newcon International Ltd. )

5. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

6. Raytheon Company

7. Rheinmetall AG

8. SHOOTER DETECTION SYSTEMS

9. ShotSpotter

10. Thales Group

The global Anti-sniper detection system market is segmented on the basis of system, technology, application, and end-user. Based on system, the market is segmented as Fixed, Portable, and Vehicle Mounted. Further, based on Technology, the market is divided into Infrared, Laser, and Acoustic. Furthermore, on basis of application, market is segmented as Perimeter intrusion, Border control and protection, Protection of critical infrastructure, VIP protection, and Others. Based on End-User, the Anti-sniper detection system market is segmented as Homeland and Defense.

The Anti-Sniper Detection System Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

