Apheresis Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

The global apheresis market was valued at $2,560.4 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $4,200.6 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2023. Apheresis procedures involve separation of desired components from the blood, while the remaining is either returned to the donor or the patient.

Use of large-scale plasma donations in the treatment of trauma patients, burn victims, and patients suffering from serious illness or injuries primarily contributes towards the growth of the apheresis market. In addition, rise in prevalence of cancer and surge in number of patients undergoing surgery have increased the number of plateletpheresis across the globe, thereby supplementing the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and post-procedural complications associated with apheresis are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the healthcare sector in emerging economies are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global apheresis market is segmented based on product, method, procedure, component, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into devices, disposable & reagents, and software. By method, it is categorized into centrifugation, membrane separation, and selective adsorption. Depending on procedure, it is divided into donor/automated apheresis and therapeutic apheresis. According to component, it is fragmented into plasma (plasmapheresis), platelets (plateletpheresis), leukocytes (leukapheresis), lymphocytes (lymph apheresis), and RBCS (erythropheresis). The end users covered in the study include blood centers, hospitals, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

>The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global apheresis market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

>Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

>Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

>Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in apheresis globally.

>Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

>Devices

>Disposable & Reagents

>Software

By Method

>Centrifugation ?Intermittent Flow Centrifugation

?Continuous Flow Centrifugation

>Membrane Separation

>Selective Adsorption

By Procedure

>Donor/Automated Apheresis

>Therapeutic Apheresis ?Type ?Plasma Exchange

?Stem Cell Harvest

?Photopheresis

?Low Density Lipid Removal

?Other Procedures

?Application ?Hematology

?Neurology

?Oncology

?Others

By Component

>Plasma (Plasmapheresis)

>Platelets (Plateletpheresis)

>Leukocytes (Leukapheresis)

>Lymphocytes (Lymph Apheresis)

>RBCs (Erythropheresis)

By End User

>Blood Centers

>Hospitals

>Other End Users

By Region

>North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

>Haemonetics Corporation

>Fresenius Kabi

>Terumo BCT, Inc.

>Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

>HemaCare Corporation

>Kaneka Corporation

>Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

>Cerus Corporation

>B. Braun Melsungen AG

>Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

>Grifols International SA

>Baxter International Inc.

>CSL Behring

>Immucor

>Becton, Dickinson & Co.

>Abbott Laboratories

>Medicap

>Bioelettronica

