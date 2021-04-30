Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 – NVIDIA Corporation, Harman International Industries, Qualcomm, Tesla, General Motor Company, Microsoft Corporation

The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The “Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive artificial intelligence industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automotive artificial intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by platform, technology, process, application and geography. The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The automotive artificial intelligence market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive industry is experiencing a substantial demand for innovative technologies and the demand is exponentially growing in the current scenario. The integration of IoT and other internet infrastructures have led the automotive industry to witness steep growth in terms of purchase. Since the past few years, several automotive manufacturers and technology companies are integrating artificial intelligence on the premium segment vehicles, which is facilitating the automotive artificial intelligence market to propel over the years. Another factor influencing the growth of automotive artificial intelligence market is the rising demand for an autonomous vehicle in the developed as well as developing countries.

Leading Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Players:

1. NVIDIA Corporation

2. Harman International Industries Inc.

3. Qualcomm Inc.

4. Tesla Inc.

5. General Motor Company

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Intel Corporation

8. Diamler AG

9. Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.

10. Toyota Motor Corporation

The artificial intelligence plays a critical role in autonomous vehicles and owing to this fact, the technology companies and automotive OEMs are constantly upgrading their technologies in order to offer their customers with advanced systems. This factor is positively impacting on the automotive artificial intelligence market. However, the vulnerability of the technology to cyber-attacks is the major hindrance to the growth of automotive artificial intelligence market.

The automotive artificial intelligence market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive artificial intelligence market based on platform, technology, process and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive artificial intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The automotive artificial intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on automotive artificial intelligence market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.

The automotive artificial intelligence market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in past five years.

