Automotive Night vision System Market to 2027 – Top Leading players Audi AG, Autoliv, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, Continental, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive, DENSO

The automotive night vision system uses a thermographic camera that helps a driver to see in darkness or in poor weather condition, which is beyond the reach of headlights of a vehicle. Currently, automotive night vision system are available in sports, luxury, and premium car, and they are anticipated to be available in the mid-segment cars in the near future, which is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market players operating in automotive night vision system market. Increasing demand for various advanced technologies in the vehicle is encouraging the automotive night vision system market.

Increase in awareness about road safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians is largely driving the automotive night vision system market. The rise in demand for advanced in-vehicle safety features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), increased vehicle production is also driving the market. However, high price associated with the night vision systems is hindering the automotive night vision system market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles is creating an opportunity for the automotive night vision system market.

The List of Companies

1. Audi AG

2. Autoliv Inc

3. Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

4. Continental AG

5. Daimler AG

6. Delphi Automotive Plc.

7. DENSO CORPORATION

8. FLIR Systems, Inc

9. Omron Corporation.

10. Robert Bosch GmbH

The global automotive night vision system market is segmented on the basis of technology, display type, and component. Based on technology, the market is segmented as far infrared (FIR), near infrared (NIR). On the basis of the display type the market is segmented into navigation system, instrument cluster, and HUD. Based on component night vision camera, controlling unit, display unit, sensor and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive night vision system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive night vision system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive night vision system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive night vision system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive night vision system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive night vision system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive night vision system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive night vision system market.

