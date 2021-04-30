Banana Flakes Market Marketing Channel, Future Trends with Top Players Bata Food (Bardakci Group), Diana Group (Symrise), Ingredients Inc., JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG
Banana flakes are produced from organic or ripened bananas such that they retain the nutritional value as well as the taste of the original fruit. The process includes multiple steps such as cleaning, peeling, maceration, milling, deseeding and pasteurization before dehydration after which they are sifted, filled and packed. Banana flakes contain only 3% water and hence concentrated with nutrients. These are an ideal snack option and a rich source of potassium, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C and dietary fiber. Also, banana flakes are gluten-free, aid digestion and help beat gastrointestinal issues.
The global banana flakes market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as household, food industry, beverages and others. By food industry, the market is further sub segmented as infant nutrition, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect distribution channel is sub segmented as supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, e-retailers and others.
The report analyzes factors affecting banana flakes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the banana flakes market in these regions.
