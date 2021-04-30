Biologics Market Intelligence to 2027 by Top Brand Analysis – AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis AG, CELGENE CORPORATION

“Global Biologics Market Analysis to 2027” a recent research added to The Insight Partners. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Biologics are drugs in the form of genetically engineered proteins derivative of human genes. The biologics can be composed of proteins, sugars, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. Advanced biotechnology techniques and complex processes are used to manufacture biologics, as they are important for biomedical research.

The global biologics market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The product segment includes, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines, recombinant hormones/proteins, and gene therapy. By application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, immunology, and autoimmune diseases.

Key Players influencing the biologics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and CELGENE CORPORATION among others.

Get Sample Copy at www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002765?sk

The biologics market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in rising incidence of chronic diseases and their diagnoses across the globe, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising government initiatives in healthcare and growing technological advancements in research and development. Also the increasing the demand for biologic drugs include rising regulatory convergence and better access to healthcare are expected to play a pivotal role in the biologics market.

The “Global Biologics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biologics market with detailed market segmentation by product and application. The global biologics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biologics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall biologics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Browse Complete Report at www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/biologics-market?sk

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the biologics market. The large share of the segment is due to factors like the intensive R&D activities, innovative drug formulations, and a large number of clinical trials focused on large-molecule drug discovery. Asia-Pacific expecting high growth for the biologics market due to rise in favorable regulations for the approval of biologics, influx of global pharmaceutical companies setting up their biologics production facilities in emerging markets, majorly China.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. BIOLOGICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Biologics Market – By Product

3.2.2. Biologics Market – By Application

3.2.3. Biologics Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

Buy this Report now at – www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002765?sk

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com