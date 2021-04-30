Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Body composition analysis involves a series of tests to measure the ratio of different body compounds. These tests reveal the ratio of fat to lean muscle tissue, percentage of water in the body, metabolic rate (BMR), and body mass index (BMI). The global body composition analyzers market accounted for $356 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Bodystat Ltd., COSMED S.r.l., General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Omron Corporation, RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc., Seca GmbH & Co.Kg., Tanita Corporation.

Increase in obese population and rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle drive the growth of the body composition analyzers market. However, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in number of gyms and fitness clubs is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the market players in the future.

Body Composition Analyzers Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Body Composition Analyzers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Segment by Product: Bio-impedance Analyzer, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Skinfold Calipers, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment, Others.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Segment by End User: Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, Hospitals, Home Users, Others.

Key Market Benefits for Body Composition Analyzers Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global body composition analyzers market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

