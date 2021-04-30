Bottled Tea Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Bottled Tea Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Bottled Tea” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bottled Tea report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Tea is a second most consumed drink after water. All over the world tea is consumed at anytime, anyplace, anywhere and on any occasion in different forms, like hot tea and iced tea. Tea is prepared either by adding hot or boiling water in cured leaves of Camellia sinensis. Tea is consumed from ancient time, first originated in China. Bottled tea is a kind of drink which main gradient is tea.

The global Bottled Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bottled Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bottled Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bottled Tea in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bottled Tea market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bottled Tea market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lipton

Uni-President Group

TingHsin Group

Nestle

Wahaha

STEAZ

Starbucks Corporation

Inko’s Tea

Tejava

Arizona Beverage Company

Adagio Teas

Honest Tea

Market size by Product

Black

Green

Herbal

Rooibos

White

Market size by End User

Home

Hotel

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bottled Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bottled Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bottled Tea companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bottled Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bottled Tea are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The food and beverages sector has experienced rapid growth over the last few years. The growing demand for packaged food has been a major factor in the global food and beverage sector’s growth in the last few years. The growing urbanization in developing countries is further likely to drive the demand for packaged food, thus driving the food and beverage sector. Food and beverages cater to the needs of the busy urban populace in a cost-effective manner. Several leading players have ventured into the packaged food market in recent years due to its increasing commercial potential. Packaged food not only serves the need of busy urban individuals by allowing them to cook up meals with minimum prep time, but also allows consumers to sample food from various parts of the world from the comfort of their dining room. The packaged food market is likely to be a major part of the food and beverages sector over the forecast period.

The growing demand for organic food is another major trend in the food and beverage sector. Organic food is grown without the use of artificial ingredients and taking into consideration the overall ecological cycle involved around the crop. As a result, the growing demand for organic food has fit in well with the growing popularity of the ecomentalism movement, with an increasing number of consumers preferring organic food due to its alleged benefits to the environment. Organic food has become widely popular in developed regions, where consumers can easily pay the higher costs of organic food, while the market remains behind conventional foods in developing regions. This is likely to remain the status quo in the organic food market over the coming years, as coming up with produce comparable to conventional produce without using conventional means can be quite costly.

Convenience or packaged food is among the most prominent offering of the F&B sector and have earned themselves a regular place on the list of consumers. Seemingly unlimited choices of packaged foods and increasing affordability among consumers has driven their demand significantly. However, the availability of a plethora of packaged foods is the result of brilliant technological innovation and processing. Sophisticated technologies are being developed to improve the sensory and nutritional attributes of food products, chemical and microbial safety, and cost of processed foods. Ultrasound Processing Technologies, High Hydrostatic Processing (HPP), PEF, Ultrasonic, spray drying Irradiation, induction and dispersion systems, food sterilization equipment, food deaerators, fermenters, and others have brought in several technological and economic advantages to the F&B sector.

The beverage industry is an essential part of the F&B sector and has a unique role in its expansion. The advent of aluminum can and resaleable plastic bottle, stringent quality control standards, and state-of-the-art water treatment processes have revolutionized the beverages industry.



