Brain Health Supplements Market is projected to display a robust growth during 2017-2023 available in new report

Brain health supplements are herbal extracts, which possess cognitive benefits such as improvement in memory, creativity, attention, motivation, and alertness. The global brain health supplements market generated $3,194 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $5,813 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The brain health supplements market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rise in desire to enhance brain functions among students, scientists, and investment bankers along with growth in number of promotional activities carried out by the key players. Rapid growth of e-commerce industry facilitates product availability, which in turns drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in number of self-directed consumers, abundant availability of brain health supplements, and increase in awareness about brain health supplements among the general population in the developing countries are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about brain health supplements in under developed regions hinders the growth of the market.

The report segments the market based on product, application, sales channel, age group, supplements form, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into herbal extracts (ginseng, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, lion’s mane, bacopa monnieri and others), vitamins & minerals (vitamin B, vitamin C and E, and others), and natural compounds (acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha GPC, citicoline, docosahexaenoic acid, huperzine-A, and others). The applications covered in the study include memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, longevity & anti-aging, sleep & recovery, and anxiety. By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, online stores, and others. According to age group, it is divided into children, adults, and elderly. Depending on supplement form, it is fragmented into capsules, tablets, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Herbal Extract

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Curcumin

Lion’s Mane

Bacopa Monnieri

Others

Vitamins & Minerals

B Vitamins

Vitamin C & E

Others

Natural Molecules

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Alpha GPC

Citicoline

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Huperzine-A

Others

By Application

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

By Supplements Form

Tablets

Capsules

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adults

Elderly

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

AlternaScript, LLC

HVMN Inc.

Liquid Health, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Onnit Labs, LLC

KeyView Labs, Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Quincy Bioscience

