Calcium Propionate Market Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 – Top Key Players like A.M Food Chemicals, ADDCON, Associated British Foods, Bell Chem Corp
Calcium propionate is also known as calcium propanoate. It is a food additive which is used in the food industry to prolong the shelf life of numerous products. Calcium propionate is used as a preservative in bread and other baked goods. It helps keep baked foods fresh by preventing them from mold and bacterial growth. Calcium propionate can also be found in processed meat, whey, and other dairy products. Calcium propionate is generally used as a mold inhibitor in pre-packed and sliced bread. It is added while preparing the dough and concentration is dependent on the item.
The global calcium propionate market is segmented on the basis of application and form. Based on application, the market is segmented as food, feed and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry, and liquid.
Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005139/
Growing demand for bakery products with extended shelf life across the globe is driving the need for calcium propionate market. Furthermore, increasing the functional potential of calcium propionate in new product lines is also projected to influence the calcium propionate market significantly. Moreover, calcium propionate is a cost-effective preservation solution used in the food industry due to which its market is expected to grow at a faster pace. Increasing demand for animal feed worldwide is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the calcium propionate market.
Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005139/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/