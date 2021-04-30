Calcium Sulfate Market Study on Key players and Their Strategies to Analyzed the Competitive Outlook of Global Industry

Calcium sulfate (CaSO4) is an odorless white crystalline powder having 1,400C melting point. It is found in nature in both anhydrous and hydrated powder form. Anhydrous calcium sulfate is found in mineral form as anhydrite, while hydrated calcium sulfate is found in alabaster or gypsum. Calcium sulfate occurs in various forms, including selenite, satin, light spar, terra alba, and satinite. On heating, calcium sulfate loses water molecules to form hemihydrate, commonly referred as plaster of Paris (POP). POP transforms into hard mass on water addition, which is utilized in production of molds, plaster casts, wall plasters, and others. Calcium sulfate is also utilized as a soil conditioner in agriculture industry, as a coating agent in paper industry, as a drying agent in chemical laboratories, and as a colored pigment in paints.

Increase in use of calcium sulfate in building materials such as quick setting cements, plaster of Paris, and wall plasters is the primary factor that drives the growth of the global calcium sulfate market. In addition, it is widely used in dentistry practices as casts or dental impression forming tool, which supplements the market growth. Moreover, increase in use of calcium sulfate as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs and as a desiccant in building materials is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, side effects associated with the use of calcium sulfate such as intense abdominal pain, nausea, and irregular bowel moment hinder the market growth. Rapidly increasing applications across various end-use industries and rising demands from emerging economies are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the calcium sulfate market on the basis of form type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on form type, the market is bifurcated into anhydrous and hydrated. By end-use industry, it is divided into healthcare, construction, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cement, ore mining, and chemicals. Pharmaceuticals is further segmented into color glazing, inactive tablet excipient, and binding agent. Chemicals is further bifurcated into drying agent, anti-caking agent, colorants, coating agent in paper, and others. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as GFS Chemicals, Inc., GLC Minerals, LLC, Hebei Xingtai Shuanghua Gypsum Products Co., Ltd., Mionix LLC, Neelkanth Chemicals, Nikunj Chemicals, Noah Technologies Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., and W.A. Hammond Drierite Co. Ltd. are provided in the report.

