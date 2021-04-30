Camping Tent Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Camping Tent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 115 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Camping is an outdoor activity which involves overnight stays away from the home in a shelter, such as a tent, a caravan, or a motorhome. Generally, participants leave their comfort zones to spend time outdoors in more natural ones for enjoyment. A diverse range of camping apparatus is used for camping, hiking, and climbing. Moreover, taking part in activities like hiking, walking or a jog is a great form of aerobic exercise. Camping reduces stress. With the bustling city life, all it takes is a day in nature to reset the mind of any stress and worry. The peace and serenity of nature help calm human minds. A camping tent provides a place to store clothes and luggage. Similarly, a tent offers a place to go away for a little privacy. Camping tents provide protection from sun and rain.

The increasing preference for staying healthy and seeking relief from busy and hectic lifestyles, is leading to the popularity of adventure activities. Europe dominated the adventure tourism market in 2015, by accounting for close to 40% of the market. More people are seeking to participate in adventure activities such as hiking, and rock, or mountain climbing, which is directly increasing the demand for camping tents. Camping organizations are offering more camping sites in Europe, leading to further growth in the adventure tourism segment.

Thanks to the Internet, buying camping equipment and required gear has become very comfortable. Branded products help consumers buy essential items like tents with ease. Vendors like Big Agnes offer their entire range of products on their website. They also have environmentally friendly camping tents, which are not only waterproof but also have solvent free coatings. These tents are helpful for people who have respiratory issues. Compact design, lightweight, and eco-friendly materials are some of the features common to products.

Camping is the most popular outdoor activity in countries around Europe, such as Austria, Norway, Germany, Russia, France, Sweden, and the U.K. that are investing significantly in this field due to increasing investments by respective governments in the tourism industry. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region that comprises countries such as China and India are expected to see huge growth for camping tent market due to increased participation in outdoor recreational activities.

This report studies the Camping Tent Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Camping Tent market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The Camping Tent market was valued at – – Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach – – Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of – -% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Camping Tent.

This report presents the worldwide Camping Tent Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Big Agnes

Coleman

Johnson Outdoors

North Face

Hilleberg

Nemo Equipment

Oase Outdoors

Outwell

Sierra Designs

Simex Outdoor

Vango

Market size by Product

Unnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Others

Market size by End User

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

E-Commerce Websites

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

