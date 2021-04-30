Carbofuran Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive Rate during the Period

Carbofuran is a white crystalline solid with a melting point of 153154C. It is very toxic in nature and can cause asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, mechanical obstruction of the gastrointestinal or urogenital tracts. Some of the popular brands of carbofuran available in the market are Furadan, Curaterr, Yaltox, Bay 78537, D 1221 ENT 27164, FMC 10242, and NIA 10242.

Decline in per capita arable land, tolerance to biotic stresses such as insects, and the growth in agricultural sector drive the market. In addition, total food production exceeds the rapid population growth, due to which the usage of best grades of insecticides for crop fields support growers and the economically backward population in the developing countries especially in Asia-Pacific. Volatile cost of raw materials or fine chemical, which are used with carbofuran as a composition restrict the market growth.

The report segments the carbofuran market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into carbofuran granules, carbofuran emulsion, and carbofuran dry powder. On the basis of application, it is classified into pesticide, seed coating, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as FMC Corporation, SinoHarvest Corporation, Sinox Co., Ltd., Beta Chemicals Ltd., Viakem, S.A. De C.V., Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinnong Chemical Co., Ltd., Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd., and Sinon Corporation are also provided in the report.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global carbofuran market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Carbofuran Market Key Segments:

By Type

Carbofuran Granules

Carbofuran Emulsion

Carbofuran Dry Powder

By Application

Pesticide

Seed Coating

Others

