Chromoblastomycosis Treatment Market Overview, Key Companies Profile and Forecast To 2023

14 June 2019 – The global Chromoblastomycosis Treatment Market consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region accounted for the largest market share for the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market owing to the high prevalence of this infection in the South American region along with the existence of the huge patient population. Chromoblastomycosis is referred as a ubiquitous, and subcutaneous type of fungal infection. According to a survey, it was found that Brazil displayed a high incidence rate, i.e., 1.6 cases per 10,000 population for chromoblastomycosis.

The European region accounted for the second largest market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness fast growth over the forecast period for the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market. The prevalence of subcutaneous mycoses was found to be 8 cases per 100,000 persons. Moreover, the annual incidence of mycoses increased from 6.9% to 7.4% from 2010 to 2013.

The Middle East region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the factors such as the growing emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector, and extensive development of healthcare infrastructure. The Madagascar Island in Africa is considered to exhibit the highest incidence of chromoblastomycosis in the world.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5685

Segmentation

The global chromoblastomycosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of species, types, diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

By the species, the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market is segmented into Fonsecaea pedrosoi, Cladophialophora carrionii, Phialophora verrucosa, Fonsecaea compacta, Rhinocladiella aquaspersa, Chaetomium funicola, and others.

On the basis of the disease type, the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market is segmented into nodular type, tumoral type, verrucous type, plaque type, and others.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market is segmented into blood test, immunodiagnosis, histopathology and mycological examination, tissue biopsy, and others. The immunodiagnosis is classified into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and immunodiffusion, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market is segmented into surgery, antifungal drugs, amphotericin B therapy, thermotherapy, laser therapy, photodynamic therapy, adjuvant therapy, and others. The surgery is classified into cryosurgery, curettage, electrodesiccation, surgical excisions, and others. Furthermore, the antifungal drugs are categorized into oral itraconazole, oral terbinafine, posaconazole, isavuconazole, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research organization, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global chromoblastomycosis treatment market are Astellas Pharma (Japan), Biocon Limited (India), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merck Sharp and Dohme (U.S.), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), Mylan Labs (U.S.), Bristol Myers Squibb (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Lonza Group (Switerzland), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffman La Roche (Switerzland), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switerzland), and others.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chromoblastomycosis-treatment-market-5685

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]