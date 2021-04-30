Clinical Trial Management System Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2023 | Top Key Players – Medidata Solutions, Parexel, Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics, IBM, Datatrak, etc

A Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

Top Manufacturers Analysis Of Clinical Trial Management System Market are:

Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Parexel, Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics, IBM, Datatrak, Veeva Systems, DSG, Mastercontrol, ERT, Forte Research Systems, Mednet Solutions, Arisglobal, DZS Software Solutions.

The worldwide market for Clinical Trial Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2023, from 570 million US$ in 2017. By end user, the CTMS market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and others. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is further subsegmented into large pharmaceutical companies and mid-small pharmaceutical companies.

Scope of the Report:

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report focuses on the Clinical Trial Management System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Most important types of covered in Clinical Trial Management System Market report are: Enterprise CTMS, Site CTMS.

Most widely used Application covered in Clinical Trial Management System Market report are: Pharma & Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device, Delivery Mode (Web Hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based).

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Analysis by Regions

10 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Segment by Type

11 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Segment by Application

12 Clinical Trial Management System Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

