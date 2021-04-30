Cloud Billing Market Show at 23.9% CAGR to 2023 | Amazon Web Services, Computer Sciences Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NEC Corporation

Global Cloud Billing Market by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Cloud Billing Application for financial services suitable to Finance Companies, Internet and Cable TV Operators etc., this software integrated with POS (Point of Sale) hand held machine and SMS Gateway, Mobile App.

This report studies the Cloud Billing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Billing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Growing demand for billing operations, centralized and convergent billing solutions and the increasing need to lower capital and operating expenditure is increasing the demand for cloud billing in the market. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the cloud billing market across different segments such as billing type, providers, applications, organization size, industry vertical, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2023. Subscription based billing, pay-per-use billing model, and real-time billing are some of the upcoming trends in the market. These changes in the billing market would also help the organizations to focus on customer relationship, transparent rating and charging system, and enhanced monitoring of billing processes.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., CGI Group Inc., SAP SE, Zuora, Inc.

The global Cloud Billing market is valued at 6370 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 23100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Billing.

Table of Content:

1 Cloud Billing Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud Billing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cloud Billing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cloud Billing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 NEC Corporation

3 Global Cloud Billing Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cloud Billing Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cloud Billing by Countries

10 Global Cloud Billing Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cloud Billing Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cloud Billing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

