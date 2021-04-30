Cloud Forensic Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | CISCO, Digital Detective, Oxygen Forensics, Micro Systemation, OpenText, LogRhythm, Paraben, AccessData, Magnet Forensics
Global Cloud Forensic Market Growth 2019-2024
Digital forensics or computer forensics involves collecting, identifying, extracting, and analyzing evidence from digital devices such as computers, laptops, and hard disks. This type of technology is used in criminal, civil court cases, and in private organizations.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Forensic market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: CISCO, Digital Detective, Oxygen Forensics, Micro Systemation, OpenText, LogRhythm, Paraben, AccessData, Magnet Forensics, Coalfire, Cellebrite, FireEye
This study considers the Cloud Forensic value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Government and Defense
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail
Other
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Forensic market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cloud Forensic market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Forensic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Forensic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Forensic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Cloud Forensic Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Forensic by Players
4 Cloud Forensic by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Forensic Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 CISCO
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Forensic Product Offered
11.1.3 CISCO Cloud Forensic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 CISCO News
11.2 Digital Detective
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Forensic Product Offered
11.2.3 Digital Detective Cloud Forensic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Digital Detective News
11.3 Oxygen Forensics
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Forensic Product Offered
11.3.3 Oxygen Forensics Cloud Forensic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Oxygen Forensics News
11.4 Micro Systemation
