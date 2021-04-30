Crowd Funding Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Crowd Funding Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Crowd Funding Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The term Crowd funding refers to a collection of funds for any venture or project through various sources like equity and non-equity, the platform for collecting funds can be the internet and other social media. These crowd funding platforms help investors to meet entrepreneurs in need of funds for their ventures. Mostly, none- equity sector can be considered as the main source of crowd funding rather than equity sector. The crowd funding market had started in the early or mid of 2000’s, and since then it has noticed an enormous growth owing to the increase of Start-Ups and many new projects globally.

The increase in a number of Start-Ups and many new small projects are responsible for the growth of crowd funding market for their capital needs. Moreover, Real Estate sector is growing with a significant rate in developing regions like North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Hence, increasing fund requirement in Real Estate sector is a driving force for crowd funding market. In addition, this sector is having a good market share in crowd funding market.

This report focuses on the global Crowd Funding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crowd Funding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Crowd Cube Capital

Seedrs

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

CircleUp Network

MicroVentures Marketplace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-Equity Sources

Equity Sources

Market segment by Application, split into

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Continued….

