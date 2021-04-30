Crystal Oscillator Market to See a Massive Financial Boost in the Forecast Period

size is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022. The crystal oscillator circuit is a resonating device that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses with precise frequency via mechanical vibrations. A piezoelectric material is used in these crystals owing to the advantages of crystal oscillator such as converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa. These advantages have broadened the areas of applications of a crystal oscillator. A crystal oscillator is a type of electronic oscillator/frequency oscillator that produces oscillations of a certain frequency. These crystals are utilized in digital devices such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches to produce clock signals.

Crystal oscillators are circuits with piezoelectric material that works as a frequency selective element. The oscillation frequency of a crystal oscillator is determined by the vibrations of the piezoelectric material used in it. These crystal oscillators have a very high Q-factor and are extensively applicable across various industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and automotive & transport. These crystals are replacing tuned circuit owing to their smaller size, high-temperature range, and higher Q-factor.

The crystal oscillator market growth is driven by the rise in a number of tablets, smartphones, and other consumer electronics equipment; increase in advanced automotive technologies; deployment of 3G, 4GLTE and 5G technologies; which require high-frequency stability; and continuous advancements in healthcare equipment. However, the evolution of other technologies for oscillators such as si-MEMS technologies restrains the market growth. Although the increase in demand for quartz MEMS technology provides new opportunities for growth.

In technologies, temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, in the overall market, owing to its low cost and wide usage in low-end applications such as smartphones, laptops, and watches. However, the oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs) are gradually replacing TCXOs owing to their enhanced frequency stability, reduced cost, and advance measure of temperature compensation through the use of an oven. Thus, the OCXOs are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on mounting scheme, the market has two sub-segments: surface mount and thru-hole. The surface mount crystal oscillator attributes over 75% market share and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR as it consumes less space, and it is mainly used in automated operations. Thru-hole is comparatively bulky and it is utilized in manual devices.

Based on industry vertical, electronics and IT & telecommunication industries together occupy a large share of the global crystal oscillator market. In electronics, crystal oscillators are used in almost every device such as wearable electronic devices, watches, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The growth in IT & telecommunication is attributed by the advancement in the generation of technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services. This leads to needing for more frequency stability, which drives the need for high-end crystal oscillators.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific contributes the largest share in the overall crystal oscillator market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The LAMEA market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate..

Key findings of the study:

A surface mount crystal oscillator is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its benefits such as easy mounting scheme and less power loss.

Temperature-compensated crystal oscillator accounts for the largest share in the type segment, however, Oven-controlled Crystal Oscillator is expected to be one of the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

SC-cut is estimated to be one of the fastest growing segments, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced stability and high range of operating temperature.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2015, supported by growth in China , South Korea , and Japan .

dominated the market in 2015, supported by growth in , , and . In Asia-Pacific , China accounts for over 45% of the overall market, owing to the high percentage share of the country in the electronics industry.

The key players of the global crystal oscillator market are adopting novel concepts & ideas, partnerships, acquisitions, and improvement in manufacturing techniques, besides enhancing their profitability, to gain a competitive edge over other players.

The major players profiled in the report include Seiko Epson Corp., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., TXC Corporation, Vectron, River Eletec Corporation, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Rakon Limited, Daishinku Corp., and Fox Electronics.

