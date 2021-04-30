Customer Data Platform Market Show at 29.0% CAGR to 2023 | Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, Nice, SAS Institute., Tealium, Segment, Zaius, AgilOne, ActionIQ, BlueConic, Ascent360, Evergage, Lytics, mParticle

Global Customer Data Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system. It creates a persistent, unifiedcustomer database that is accessible to other systems.

CDPs also compete with data quality and management tools used by IT departments to build enterprise data warehouses and with marketing agencies that build and maintain databases for their clients, the report found.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Customer Data Platform will register a 29.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2950 million by 2023, from US$ 640 million in 2017.

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Customer Data Platform market for 2018-2023.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, Nice, SAS Institute., Tealium, Segment, Zaius, AgilOne, ActionIQ, BlueConic, Ascent360, Evergage, Lytics, mParticle, NGDATA, IgnitionOne, Signal, Usermind, Amperity, Reltio, Ensighten, Fospha., SessionM

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Data Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Access

Analytics

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Automobile

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Customer Data Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Customer Data Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer Data Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Customer Data Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Customer Data Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

