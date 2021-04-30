Cyber Weapon Market Growth Rate by 2027 – Airbus Group SE, AO Kaspersky Lab, AVG Technologies, AVAST Software, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, FireEye and Lockheed Martin

A cyber weapon is a malware instrument employed for military, paramilitary or intelligence objectives. It is a software and IT system that, through ICT networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. A cyber weapon performs actions of a spy or a soldier, which is known either illegal or an act of war if done directly by a human agent during peacetime. Cyber weapons market has been experienced significant growth due to an increase in cyber-attacks.

The internet is the critical infrastructures like military & defense, industrial control, and air traffic control systems. Therefore, there is an increased investment for development of technologies to avoid cyber-attacks. It is a major driving factor of the Cyber Weapon Market by increasing the demand for cyber weapons, resulting in expansion of traditional arm manufacturing companies in the cyber security systems. The market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth as the risk is owing to economy’s rising reliance on the internet for all activities from the government to business, making the nation states prone to cyber-attack is rapidly growing and providing an opportunity to the Cyber Weapons Market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Airbus Group SE

2. AO Kaspersky Lab

3. AVG Technologies

4. AVAST Software

5. BAE Systems

6. Cisco Systems Inc

7. FireEye Inc.

8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

9. McAfee LLC (acquired by Intel Security)

10. Raytheon Company

The global Cyber Weapons market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as defensive, and offensive. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into national defense system, air traffic control, hospital, automated transportation system, industrial control system, communication network, smart power grid, and others.

Cyber Weapon Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Cyber Weapon Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

