Day Trading Software Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Description:
This report provides in depth study of “Day Trading Software” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Day Trading Software report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Day trading software is computer software intended to facilitate day trading of stocks or other financial instruments.
In 2018, the global Day Trading Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Day Trading Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Day Trading Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Plus500
Avatrade
XM Global Limited
Trading 212
BDSwiss
Binary
XTB
eToro
Vantage FX
SpreadEx
FXCM
Ayondo
NordFX
Zulutrade
Invest
Forex
Hithink Flush Information Network
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Use
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Day Trading Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Day Trading Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Day Trading Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal Use
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Plus500
12.1.1 Plus500 Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.1.4 Plus500 Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Plus500 Recent Development
12.2 Avatrade
12.2.1 Avatrade Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.2.4 Avatrade Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Avatrade Recent Development
12.3 XM Global Limited
12.3.1 XM Global Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.3.4 XM Global Limited Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 XM Global Limited Recent Development
12.4 Trading 212
12.4.1 Trading 212 Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.4.4 Trading 212 Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Trading 212 Recent Development
12.5 BDSwiss
12.5.1 BDSwiss Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.5.4 BDSwiss Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BDSwiss Recent Development
12.6 Binary
12.6.1 Binary Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.6.4 Binary Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Binary Recent Development
12.7 XTB
12.7.1 XTB Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.7.4 XTB Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 XTB Recent Development
12.8 eToro
12.8.1 eToro Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.8.4 eToro Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 eToro Recent Development
12.9 Vantage FX
12.9.1 Vantage FX Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.9.4 Vantage FX Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vantage FX Recent Development
12.10 SpreadEx
12.10.1 SpreadEx Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Day Trading Software Introduction
12.10.4 SpreadEx Revenue in Day Trading Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SpreadEx Recent Development
12.11 FXCM
12.12 Ayondo
12.13 NordFX
12.14 Zulutrade
12.15 Invest
12.16 Forex
12.17 Hithink Flush Information Network
Continued…..
