Deodorization System Market Comprehensive Analysis with Top Key Players Alfa Laval, Andreotti Impianti, Compro International, Desmet Ballestra

Deodorization is a vacuum steam stripping at an elevated temperature during which volatile odoriferous components and free fatty acids are removed to obtain an odorless oil. It is widely applied in the refining of fats and edible oils. The equipment used for deodorization consists of a steam distillation column, demisters, barometric condenser and scrubbers. Deodorization holds a huge impact on the refined oil quality and is often considered as an important process of the entire edible oil refining method.

The deodorization system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of deodorization system coupled with the increasing demand of the deodorizers from oil industries. Technological developments to overcome process limitations and growing industrialization and rapid urbanization boosted the growth of the deodorization system market. However, high energy consumption, restrict the growth of the deodorization system market. On the other hand, the growth in manufacturing sector and upcoming demand for hybridization of algal oils with regular oils is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the deodorization system market during the forecast period.

The global deodorization system market is segmented on the basis of technology, refining method, operation and edible oil. Based on process, the market is segmented as polymerization, modification and thermal cracking. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as thin filmed and packed column. On the basis of the refing method, the market is segmented physical refining and chemical refining. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as batch deodorization systems, semi-continuos systems, continous deodorization systems. On the basis of edible oil, the market is segmented as coconut oil, palm oil, olive oil, mustard seed oil, peanut oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting deodorization system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the deodorization system market in these regions.