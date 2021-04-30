Digital Insurance Platform Market 2019 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems

Digital insurance platform is a specially designed tool that is utilized for easing the process of issuing insurance to individuals or enterprise by using new technologies. The digital insurance platform allows the organizations to provide tailored products to their customers according to their needs and thus facilitate in providing improved customer experience. Digital insurance platform is widely used by insurance companies, third-party administrators and brokers and aggregators.

The digital insurance platform market is experiencing a high demand as the insurance companies are adopting new technologies in order to provide a better customer experience. further, the increase in adoption of new technologies by insurers and the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions are the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the solution and need for technical assistance is anticipated to hinder the growth of the digital insurance platform market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Digital Insurance Platform Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of the key players influencing the Digital insurance platform market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Pegasystems, Inc. and Appian among others

The “Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital insurance platform market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital insurance platform market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, platform type, end-user and geography. The global digital insurance platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital insurance platform.

The report provides a detailed overview of the digital insurance platform industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital insurance platform based on by offerings, platform type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital insurance platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting digital insurance platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the digital insurance platform market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

Reasons to Buy the Report: